Kashmir Liberation Movement Is Fundamental Objective Of The New Govt: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 08:34 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi has said that bureaucracy has a significant role in the implementation of government decisions for the well being of the people of the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi has said that bureaucracy has a significant role in the implementation of government decisions for the well being of the people of the state.

Addressing a meeting of Secretaries to the government in the State metropolis on Friday, he said the Kashmir liberation movement is the fundamental objective of the government side by side accelerating the tempo of developmental activities for the socio economic uplift of the people of AJK. He said problems of the bureaucracy will be resolved and added that unnecessary transformers orders will not be issued.

He directed the concerned officials to present a complete record of appointments made after the election schedule and added that illegal appointments after the announcement of election schedule will be removed. He said, the present government will make AJK a role model and in this connection maximum development funds would be projected to redress the problems of the people.

The Prime Minister said that government would utilize all its financial resources and capabilities to bring the change and to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan .

He appreciated the efforts of the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police for their role in holding transparent elections in Azad Kashmir.

Chief Secretary AJK Shakeel Qadir Khan assured the Prime Minister of full cooperation of the bureaucracy in implementing the policy of the government. He said directions have already been issued to all the departments to ensure the implementation of the priorities of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The senior members of board of Revenue Fiaz Ali Abbasi also assured the Prime Minister to implement the government policies and directions of the government.

