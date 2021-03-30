The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir is an indigenous movement by having deep-rooted in hearts of the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said the ongoing freedom movement in Kashmir is an indigenous movement by having deep-rooted in hearts of the people.

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar praised the people's unwavering commitment and their precious sacrifices for the sacred cause of freedom and said, people of Kashmir have defeated time and again the nefarious designs of Modi-led fascist Indian government to divide the people in the name of religion, sectarianism or regionalism, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He urged the people of Kashmir to remain more vigilant about the Indian ploys to change the demography of the territory and thrust its cultural aggression on the people of Kashmir. He said, "At this critical juncture of our history when the popular and pro-freedom leadership of Kashmir along with their cadres have been either incarcerated thousands of miles away from their homes or have been kept under house arrest for years together, India is mistaken to suppress the freedom sentiments of our brave people.

"Expressing his deep concern about the rising graph of the worsening human rights situation in Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces, the APHC leader demanded an urgent probe into the heinous war crimes committed by Indian forces against the civil population of the territory through a tribunal under the auspices of the United Nations and International Court of justice.

The Hurriyat leader said, the demand for right to self-determination is a legitimate one and the people of Kashmir have every right to seek greater support from the international community so the people of Kashmir are grateful to all the sovereign countries of the world for supporting the people of Kashmir for their just cause of freedom.