Kashmir neither territorial, nor bilateral issue between India and Pakistan: AJK Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan categorically reiterated here on Wednesday that Jammu & Kashmir was neither territorial, nor bilateral issue between India and Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan categorically reiterated here on Wednesday that Jammu & Kashmir was neither territorial, nor bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

"No solution of the globally-acknowledged issue, sans the aspirations of the Jammu & Kashmir People, the basic party to the dispute, would be acceptable at any cost", he declared while addressing a news conference.

The Prime Minister continued that Kashmiri people were the fundamental party to the Kashmir dispute and called for taking them on board to make the dialogue process with India.

Haider said that Kashmiri people will not accept any decision on Kashmir against their will and aspirations adding that Azad Kashmir government should be recognized as a representative body of the Kashmiri people.

He said the people of Kashmir have been struggling for the settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Resolutions.

The Prime Minister said that next general elections will be held in free, fair and transparent manner in Azad Kashmir and for this purpose a vibrant and an impartial election commission has become functional to hold fair elections in the state.

He said an agreement has been made with the NADRA for the preparations of electoral lists for holding impartial elections in Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that Rs. 440 million have been projected for the provision of sui gas to Mirpur and Federal government has been approached to provide funds for the earthquake affectees of Mirpur.

The Prime Minister said the government is taking all possible steps to mitigate the suffering of the people and to provide basic amenities of life to the people at their doorsteps and announced plans to shift the Revenue academy from Muzaffarabad to Mirpur.

He said the people of Mirpur have given tremendous sacrifices and the government would do all possible to redress their grievances.