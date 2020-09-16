UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Neither Territorial, Nor Bilateral Issue Between India And Pakistan: AJK Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 07:36 PM

Kashmir neither territorial, nor bilateral issue between India and Pakistan: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan categorically reiterated here on Wednesday that Jammu & Kashmir was neither territorial, nor bilateral issue between India and Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan categorically reiterated here on Wednesday that Jammu & Kashmir was neither territorial, nor bilateral issue between India and Pakistan.

"No solution of the globally-acknowledged issue, sans the aspirations of the Jammu & Kashmir People, the basic party to the dispute, would be acceptable at any cost", he declared while addressing a news conference.

The Prime Minister continued that Kashmiri people were the fundamental party to the Kashmir dispute and called for taking them on board to make the dialogue process with India.

Haider said that Kashmiri people will not accept any decision on Kashmir against their will and aspirations adding that Azad Kashmir government should be recognized as a representative body of the Kashmiri people.

He said the people of Kashmir have been struggling for the settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Resolutions.

The Prime Minister said that next general elections will be held in free, fair and transparent manner in Azad Kashmir and for this purpose a vibrant and an impartial election commission has become functional to hold fair elections in the state.

He said an agreement has been made with the NADRA for the preparations of electoral lists for holding impartial elections in Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that Rs. 440 million have been projected for the provision of sui gas to Mirpur and Federal government has been approached to provide funds for the earthquake affectees of Mirpur.

The Prime Minister said the government is taking all possible steps to mitigate the suffering of the people and to provide basic amenities of life to the people at their doorsteps and announced plans to shift the Revenue academy from Muzaffarabad to Mirpur.

He said the people of Mirpur have given tremendous sacrifices and the government would do all possible to redress their grievances.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Earthquake Prime Minister United Nations Sui Gas Election Commission Of Pakistan Jammu Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hard working should be motto of young police offic ..

41 seconds ago

Sindh Education minister pays surprise visit to sc ..

43 seconds ago

International Islamic University, Islamabad keen t ..

44 seconds ago

Promotion of business activities, key focus of PTI ..

46 seconds ago

Esper to Discuss With Industry Partners in Califor ..

48 seconds ago

Chairpersons appointed in MTI KTH

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.