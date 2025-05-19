Open Menu

Kashmir-origin Engr Faisal Iqbal Ratayal Appointed Acting CEO NITB

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 11:01 PM

Kashmir-origin Engr Faisal Iqbal Ratayal appointed acting CEO NITB

Kashmir-origin Engr Faisal Iqbal Ratayal has been appointed as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Information Technology Board (NITB), Pakistan

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 19th May, 2025) Kashmir-origin Engr Faisal Iqbal Ratayal has been appointed as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of National Information Technology board (NITB), Pakistan.

According to an official notification issued by the NITB of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication. He was already serving as Director General Telecom Pakistan.

He has been conferred additional charge as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Federal level, according to the notification.

Faisal Iqbal has been given additional charge with immediate effect along with his current responsibilities.

Meanwhile the induction of Engr Faisal Ratayal, as acting CEO of NITB besides the incumbent position of DG Telecom, spread a wave of joy among the educated class of every school of thought in his ancestral district of Mirpur Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

APP/ahr/378

