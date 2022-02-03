Kashmir, Pakistan two sides of same coin: Mateen

Special Assistant to Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Masarat Alam Bhat, Mateen Haider Sheikh on Thursday said Pakistan and Kashmir were two sides of the same coin as the Kashmir conflict was the unfinished agenda of two-nation theory and the partition of sub-continent

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Masarat Alam Bhat, Mateen Haider Sheikh on Thursday said Pakistan and Kashmir were two sides of the same coin as the Kashmir conflict was the unfinished agenda of two-nation theory and the partition of sub-continent.

"Kashmiri people believe that we are Pakistanis and Pakistan is our country. India is continuously increasing the number of military troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir", he said while talking APP.

Sheikh said it was a glaring example of the fact that Kashmiri people's love for Pakistan and their patriotism was not lessened despite increased state-sponsored violence of the Indian occupant forces.

Talking about Kashmir Solidarity Day that will be observed on 5th February, he said the purpose of this day was to show unity and solidarity with the Kashmiri people who were living in the jail since 1947 and fighting to secede against Indian fascist oppression in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Chairman APHC, Masarat Alam Bhat and other Hurriyat leaders are in jail, but we will conduct strong protests, rallies, seminars and conferences on Kashmir solidarity day to register our message that we want freedom as per the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council" he added.

Lauding the efforts of Pakistani Government to raise Kashmir cause on global fora, he said Pakistan had never left Kashmir alone and continuously supported Kashmiri people diplomatically, politically and morally.