Kashmir Rally Calls For Early Solution Of Kashmir Issue, End To HR Abuses In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 07:44 PM

All Parties Kashmir Solidarity Rally, led by Kashmiri leaders from both sides of LoC on Thursday, urged the international community to help stop unabated human rights violations being committed by the Indian occupation forces in the UN recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the rally staged under the auspices of All Parties Kashmir Conference (APKC) in the, AJK State Metropolis, the Kashmiri leaders unequivocally condemned the India's policy of oppression and suppression and demanded the international community to take effective notice of the Indian state terrorism in the region.

They said that the world community, in particular the United Nations must double its efforts to resolve the long running dispute and use its influence upon the government of India to implement the relevant UN resolutions on Kashmir that call for holding a free, fair and impartial plebiscite in the region.

They said that it was high time that the United Nations must take concrete steps to get its unanimously adopted resolutions on Kashmir implemented so that the Kashmiris who have been reeling under India's brutal suppression for the past seven decades could be able to decide their political faith.

Expressing their solidarity with their brethren in the occupied Kashmir, the AJK leadership across the political spectrum assured them that the people of Azad Kashmir stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

They also condemned and rejected all the actions the Indian government had taken in Occupied Kashmir since August 5, 2019.Paying eulogizing tributes to sacrifices rendered by the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir, they said, "The day is not far when the blood of Kashmiris will come to fruition".

Besides president, the rally was addressed by the AJK Prime Minister Sardar Muhammad Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Leader of the Opposition Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Former Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Atiq Ahmad Khan, and several others.

The Solidarity rally was attended by thousands of people hailing from all walks of life, including members of civil society, women, trade unions, lawyers, colleges and university students.

Ends /APP /AHR.

