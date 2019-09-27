Kashmir rally held by YFK

The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday took out a rally against curfew, worst lock down and violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :The Youth Forum for Kashmir (YFK) on Friday took out a rally against curfew, worst lock down and violations of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir.

YFK Chief Organizer Tariq Ehsan Gauri led the rally which started from Aiwain-i-Iqbal to the Lahore Press Club.

A large number of political workers, traders, lawyers and students, including women, participated in it.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans like "Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan", stop bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris.

On this occasion, speakers strongly condemned curfew and lock down in the occupied Kashmir. They urged the international community to take notice of the human rights violations in the Indian occupied Kashmir.