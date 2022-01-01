Kashmir refugees to observe first week of new year as 'Right to self determination week'

Representatives of different Kashmiri organizations announced to observe first week of New year as Right to self-determination week

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Representatives of different Kashmiri organizations announced to observe first week of New year as Right to self-determination week.

It was decided in a meeting organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Saturday.

The meeting revealed that rallies will be held across Azad Kashmir demanding implementation of the United Nations resolutions on the right to self-determination passed on 5th January 1949 to resolve the Kashmir issue. Speakers reiterated that it is the constitutional obligations of United Nations regarding implementation of its resolutions particularly on Kashmir issue. The speakers said that the Kashmiri people were demanding a free, fair and impartial referendum from the United Nations since 5th January 1949.

"It is the legal responsibility of the international community to end India's unconstitutional military occupation and determine the political future of the state in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people", they added.

The speakers further said that a public rally in the capital on January 5 would highlight the plight of Kashmir besides its status as a disputed state which will be decided only by the Kashmiri people.

The speakers said that the new delimitation of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a planned abominable conspiracy of the Bharatiya Janata Party against the Kashmiri people.

It was also decided in the meeting that a rally would be held on January 5 from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to the UN observer's office and a memorandum regarding the right to self-determination would be presented to international observers.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Syed Hamza Shaheen, Usman Ali Hashim, Javed Ahmad Mughal, Raja Zakheer Khan, Hafiz Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Farooq Sheikh and representatives of students and youth organizations were also present on the occasion.