UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Refugees To Observe First Week Of New Year As 'Right To Self Determination Week'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 07:36 PM

Kashmir refugees to observe first week of new year as 'Right to self determination week'

Representatives of different Kashmiri organizations announced to observe first week of New year as Right to self-determination week

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Representatives of different Kashmiri organizations announced to observe first week of New year as Right to self-determination week.

It was decided in a meeting organized under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir here on Saturday.

The meeting revealed that rallies will be held across Azad Kashmir demanding implementation of the United Nations resolutions on the right to self-determination passed on 5th January 1949 to resolve the Kashmir issue. Speakers reiterated that it is the constitutional obligations of United Nations regarding implementation of its resolutions particularly on Kashmir issue. The speakers said that the Kashmiri people were demanding a free, fair and impartial referendum from the United Nations since 5th January 1949.

"It is the legal responsibility of the international community to end India's unconstitutional military occupation and determine the political future of the state in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people", they added.

The speakers further said that a public rally in the capital on January 5 would highlight the plight of Kashmir besides its status as a disputed state which will be decided only by the Kashmiri people.

The speakers said that the new delimitation of Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir was a planned abominable conspiracy of the Bharatiya Janata Party against the Kashmiri people.

It was also decided in the meeting that a rally would be held on January 5 from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to the UN observer's office and a memorandum regarding the right to self-determination would be presented to international observers.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Syed Hamza Shaheen, Usman Ali Hashim, Javed Ahmad Mughal, Raja Zakheer Khan, Hafiz Bilal Ahmad Farooqi, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Ismail, Muhammad Farooq Sheikh and representatives of students and youth organizations were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

India United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Rashid Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir January From

Recent Stories

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

36 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resolves to con ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar resolves to continue serving people in 2022

38 seconds ago
 Pakistan Navy holds Fleet Annual Efficiency Compet ..

Pakistan Navy holds Fleet Annual Efficiency Competition parade upon Operational ..

40 seconds ago
 Three injured in separate incidents of celebratory ..

Three injured in separate incidents of celebratory firing, fireworks on New Year ..

42 seconds ago
 KP CM inaugurates Khpal Kor Village in Swat

KP CM inaugurates Khpal Kor Village in Swat

17 minutes ago
 India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Assets U ..

India, Pakistan Exchange Lists of Nuclear Assets Under Non-Aggression Pact

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.