Kashmir resolution must for global peace: Mushaal Hussein Mullick

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Mushaal Hussein Mullick, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Wednesday said the world powers must understand the sensitivity of the Kashmir dispute as it could threaten the world's peace.

The world must understand that the Kashmir dispute between the two nuclear-armed neighbours was a clear danger to the global security and the international community must rescue the Kashmiri people from Indian persecution, rape and slavery, she said in an interview with APP on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

"I know freedom cannot be won with a magic wand and the Kashmir issue cannot be resolved in weeks but what the world organizations, the intelligentsia, and the human rights bodies can do is to highlight our sorry plight and show the world how we are suffering," she stressed.

Mushaal Mullick said there was no time-frame for getting freedom as it might take generations to win liberation. The Kashmiris had the will to pursue the dream of freedom despite atrocities and barbarianism of the Indian forces.

She said the Government of Pakistan was raising the voice for the Kashmiri people in a very strong manner. "However, in the aftermath of Indian government's August 5 decisions, there is need to formulate a Kashmir policy on war footing to win support from the international governments and the Muslim Ummah.

"Ours is a peaceful political struggle and I would make every effort to internationalize it and shake the world conscience," she added.

Reminding the United Nations of its statutes, she said she was a firm believer in the UN laws on the rights of children and women in conflict zones.

She decided to become the voice of the voiceless after she and her daughter were humiliated in India during her visit to jailed Yasin Malik in 2014.

With tearful eyes, Mushaal Mullick said today the paradise of Kashmir was the abode of half-mothers, half-widows, half-orphans and half-children, who were looking towards the world champions to save them from the barbaric rule and give the right to self-determination as was enshrined in the UN resolutions.

About her visit to the Nobel prize office in Norway, she called upon the world body to consider the Kashmiri children as well, who were victims of pellet guns and rapes. Malala Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Prize for raising voice for the girls education.

On mobilizing youth, Mushaal said the public support was vital for the success a revolution or a movement. There was a need for mobilization at the grass-roots level in Pakistan for the freedom of Kashmiris from the Indian subjugation. The youth must campaign every day for the freedom of Kashmir in a religious manner. The social media tools could prove to be vital in that regard.

About her seven-year old daughter Razia Sultana, named after the first South Asian empress, she said, "We named her so as we want her to be a strong woman so that she will have to continue the struggle her father has been waging for the freedom of Jammu & Kashmir."In her message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, she urged the Kashmiri people not to give up as freedom was close by and asked the youth to expose India in a robust manner and show the shallow anti-human rights policies of the so-called largest democracy to the world.