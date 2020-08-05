UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Seige Day Observed In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:05 PM

Kashmir Seige Day observed in Muzaffargarh

A rally to express solidity with oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was organized under the auspices of district administration here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :A rally to express solidity with oppressed Kashmiris of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) was organized under the auspices of district administration here on Wednesday.

Led by MPs, Oun Hameed Dogar, Ashraf Rind and Deputy Commissioner Amjad Suhaib Tareen, people from all walks of life besides DPO, Nadeem Abbas, CEO health, Dr Fayyaz Leghari, CEO education, Kausar Abbas, rescuers, tiger force office bearers and others attended the rally.

It began from DC office and culminated at Fayyaz Park.

A one minute silence was also observed on the occasion after playing of siren at 9am.

Speaking on the occasion, MPAs Oun Hameed and Ashraf Rind said that Military seige in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) for the last one year was unjust and against humanity.

They said liberty is snatched adding that the entire nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren.

DC Amjad Suhaib informed that Pakistanis enjoys a religious relation with Kashmiris as Muslims adding that India should know that our nation and army are awakening.

He stated that IIOJ&K has been made included in Pakistan's map yesterday the occupied valley will soon be part of the country.

Later, Maulana Abdul Mabood Azad prayered for country's progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Education Jammu Progress Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

7 minutes ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

8 minutes ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

35 minutes ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

38 minutes ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.