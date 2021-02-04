Kashmir seminar, rally held at Govt Degree College

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Government Municipal Degree College Faisalabad arranged a seminar and rally to express solidarity with Kashmiri people here on Thursday.

Speaking at the seminar, Principal Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti said the February 5 was a day of great significance as seven decades ago the UN recognized the Kashmiris' fundamental right to self-determination.

Earlier, a rally was held in which Principal Dr Zahoor Ahmed Bhatti, Vice Principal Dr Abdul Rehman, Director Student Affairs Prof Khalid Hassan, Staff Secretary Prof Muhammad Jaffar QamarSialvi, Prof Amir Hameed, Prof Mahmood Tariq and Prof Iqbal Chishti were also present.

Later, special prayers were also offered for the martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement.