Kashmir settlement must for regional peace:Arrain

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Communication Mian Muhammad Shafique Arrain Monday said that regional peace was possible after settlement of Kashmir issue as per desires of the Kashmiri people.

Talking to APP here, he said that the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) had been deprived to their basic rights from many years. He said that international communities must play their role to provide right of self determination to the Kashmiri people.

He said that Pakistan would continue supporting Kashmiri people at every platform till settlement of the issue.

The federal parliamentary secretary said that time had come that resolutions of United Nation be implemented in the occupied valley to bring Kashmiri people out of Indian brutality.

Arrain maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan had proved himself the ambassador of Kashmir and would stand committed and loyal for the cause.

He said that the issue had not only been discussed in United Nation after many years but it was also being acknowledged at other international platforms which was reflection of Pakistan's best foreign policies.