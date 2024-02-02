Open Menu

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a Landmark To Bring Kashmir Freedom Struggle To Its Logical Ends

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical ends

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The people and government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK), along with all social, political, and human rights organizations throughout the region, have made arrangements to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5.

This is primarily done in the spirit of achieving their internationally recognized right to self-determination, which is enshrined in international norms in the form of United Nations resolutions on the Kashmir issue.

On Kashmir Solidarity Day, people from all walks of life including the civil society were actively involved in creating elaborate activities to reaffirm their dignified solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

This year, as well, the world witnessed the most tragic commemoration of Kashmir Solidarity Day. Shortly after, on August 5, 2019, the hardline Modi-led extremist Indian government renounced the special status of the internationally recognized disputed Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir State by repealing Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

While chairing a meeting of the local civil society on Friday at the DC offices complex, Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry said, "Kashmir Solidarity Day is one of the occasions of significance in Kashmir that is celebrated every year to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and to achieve their globally acknowledged right to self-determination.

"

Senior Superintendent of Police Kamran Ali of Mirpur, who was accompanied by the DC, emphasized during the news conference the silent aspects of the nonviolent plans for the country-wide initiative to mark the day appropriately.

It may be recalled Kashmir Solidarity Day is observed on 5 February every year to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in IIOJ&K in their just and principled struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke besides to press world body UN to ensure the peaceful solution of Kashmir issue besides protest against the long Indian unlawful occupation of Kashmir against the aspirations of the people of the state.

Ever since this declaration, each year February 5 has been observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day, by Pakistanis throughout Pakistan and abroad as well as in Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Observers believe that Kashmir Solidarity Day 2024 will prove to be a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom movement to its logical end securing its complete success through the liberation of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) from the long Indian shackles.

APP/ahr/378

More Stories From Kashmir