Kashmir Solidarity Day: AJK chief secy reviews arrangements to mark day in befitting manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) , A high-level meeting chaired by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day to be marked on February 5, in befitting manner.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements for the expected visits of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to Muzaffarabad and Mirpur on February 5 and 6, respectively, an official handout issued by AJK government said.

The meeting was told that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly here on Kashmir Solidarity Day and to a public demonstration of all parties in Mirpur on February 6.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed to convey a strong message to struggling brethren on other side of Line of Control (LoC) that they were not alone in their just struggle.

He said on this occasion, Pakistanis and Kashmiris living throughout the world would express their complete solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris renewing their resolve to extend all out support to them.

It was also decided in the meeting that human chains would be formed at all five entry points that connect the liberated territory to Pakistan.

Moreover, a rally followed by a candle vigil under the auspicious of Kashmir Liberation Cell would be taken out from Naluchi Bridge.

The meeting also told that debate competitions in educational institutions, seminars, Kashmir conferences and number of other programmes including symbolic referendum, voting at Kohalla Bridge and a signature campaign in different parts of the state had been arranged to mark the day.

Senior Member board of Revenue Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, secretaries Chaudhary Liaqat Hussain, Midhat Shahzad, Mansoor Qadir Dar, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Chaudhary Basharat Hussain, Sharif Dar, Zafar Mehmood Khan, Major Gen Tahir Sardar, Mirza Khalid Mehmood, Additional Inspector General of Police Faheem Abbasi, Director General Information and Public Relation Raja Azhar Iqbal, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Chaudhary Imtiaz, Additional Secretary Home Masood ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Badar Munir, MDA Chairman Malik Ayaz and others attended the meeting.