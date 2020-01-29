UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day: AJK Chief Secy Reviews Arrangements To Mark Day In Befitting Manner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:19 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day: AJK chief secy reviews arrangements to mark day in befitting manner

A high-level meeting chaired by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day to be marked on February 5, in befitting manner

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) , A high-level meeting chaired by Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the celebration of Kashmir Solidarity Day to be marked on February 5, in befitting manner.

The meeting also reviewed the arrangements for the expected visits of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan to Muzaffarabad and Mirpur on February 5 and 6, respectively, an official handout issued by AJK government said.

The meeting was told that Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the special session of the AJK Legislative Assembly here on Kashmir Solidarity Day and to a public demonstration of all parties in Mirpur on February 6.

Addressing the meeting, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said the upcoming Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed to convey a strong message to struggling brethren on other side of Line of Control (LoC) that they were not alone in their just struggle.

He said on this occasion, Pakistanis and Kashmiris living throughout the world would express their complete solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris renewing their resolve to extend all out support to them.

It was also decided in the meeting that human chains would be formed at all five entry points that connect the liberated territory to Pakistan.

Moreover, a rally followed by a candle vigil under the auspicious of Kashmir Liberation Cell would be taken out from Naluchi Bridge.

The meeting also told that debate competitions in educational institutions, seminars, Kashmir conferences and number of other programmes including symbolic referendum, voting at Kohalla Bridge and a signature campaign in different parts of the state had been arranged to mark the day.

Senior Member board of Revenue Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, secretaries Chaudhary Liaqat Hussain, Midhat Shahzad, Mansoor Qadir Dar, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Chaudhary Basharat Hussain, Sharif Dar, Zafar Mehmood Khan, Major Gen Tahir Sardar, Mirza Khalid Mehmood, Additional Inspector General of Police Faheem Abbasi, Director General Information and Public Relation Raja Azhar Iqbal, Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Chaudhary Imtiaz, Additional Secretary Home Masood ur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffarabad Badar Munir, MDA Chairman Malik Ayaz and others attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Police Muzaffarabad Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir February All From Government

Recent Stories

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

6 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

6 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

51 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

51 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.