Kashmir Solidarity Day: AJK renews pledge with unprecedented enthusiasm

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) : Amidst full-throat slogans of 'Kashmir Baney Ga Pakistan ' and ' Pakistan Say Rishta Kiyaa La e La Ha Illalah' people across Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK ) on Wednesday observed Kashmir Solidarity Day with unprecedented zeal and fervor to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren fighting against the tyranny of occupational forces in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The day was primarily marked with capacious programmes including day-long rallies and demonstrations through making human chains joining hands with Pakistani brethren gathered at all the entry points of AJK.

By observing the day, people renewed resolve to continue extending fullest moral, political and diplomatic support, shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan, to freedom loving brethren in the IOJ&K in their just and principled struggle for the right to self-determination.

This year, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in most tragic scenario that was followed by August 05, last year sinister act of scrapping special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed IOJ&K State by the hardliner Modi-led Indian government through abrogation of the article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

People representing various walks of life including political, social and human rights organization took out rallies in all big and small cities across AJK and held seminars and vowed to be with their oppressed brethren in their hour of trial.

As a mark of respect to the valiant struggle of Kashmiris in IOJ&K, one-minute silence was observed at 9.58 a.m. and even all rail and road traffic came to a standstill.

Human hands chains were formed on all seven bridges, including at Mangla, Kohala, Dhalkot, Azad Pattan, Bhimbher, Holar and Bararkot's entry and exit points which connect AJK with Pakistan.

Addressing an identical Kashmir Solidarity Day rally, held under the auspices of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan (Ittehad group) speakers including the Organisation's supreme Chaudhry Mahmood Ahmed paid glowing tributes to the valiant struggling people for facing large scale Indian atrocities in the held territory.

They said the sacrifices being offered by the valiant Kashmiri people would not go waste as the time was not far off when their struggle would be crowned with success very soon.

Another rally was organized by the Azad Jammu Kashmir Jamaat-e-Islami at Shaheed Chowk which started from Allama Iqbal Road and culminated at Mangla bridge where they joined the human chain to express solidarity to the people of occupied Kashmir.

All the three radio stations of Azad Kashmir including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Tarakheil and AJK tv aired special programmes and the AJK Press brought out special supplements to highlight the struggle of Kashmiris besides to express their solidarity with Kashmir freedom movement.