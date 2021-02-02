Kashmir Solidarity Day banners hung in various parts of city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The metropolis seemed to be gripped by the feeling of 'Solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters' as the banners have been hung to observe the 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on February 05,.in different parts of the city.

The banners bearing messages of Kashmir Solidarity Day have been hung on flyovers, overhead bridges, buildings, houses and other places in various areas of the mega city.

The solidarity banners by the different organizations were showing their love and support for the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOK).

The banners and advertisements inscribed with slogans of Pakistan's support for the Kashmiris and against the Indian brutalities were evident.

It is pertinent to mention that 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' was observed every year in the country to show Pakistan's moral and diplomatic support for the oppressed Kashmiris.