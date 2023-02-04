Kashmir Solidarity Day being observed with renewed resolve

The Kashmir Solidarity day is being observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Pakistan and abroad to reiterate full solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren living across the LoC in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom primarily based on the prime spirit to achieve their internationally-acknowledged right to self-determination as enshrined in the international norms in form of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir dispute

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) The Kashmir Solidarity day is being observed in Azad Jammu and Kashmir including Pakistan and abroad to reiterate full solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren living across the LoC in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom primarily based on the prime spirit to achieve their internationally-acknowledged right to self-determination as enshrined in the international norms in form of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir dispute.

The people, the AJK government besides all social, political and human rights organizations across the liberated territory are observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day as a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

"In AJK, masses from all segments of the civil society re-pledged their solidarity with the people of Pakistan in a dignified manner on Kashmir Solidarity Day", organizers told APP here on Saturday.

This year too, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed to remind the people of the August 5, 2019, sinister act of abrogating the special status of the internationally acknowledged disputed Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir State by the hardliner Modi-led extremist Indian government. The bleeding-occupied valley had been turned into the world's largest prison following the imprisonment of the people protesting against the nefarious Indian action under the shadow of the occupational Indian guns.

"Kashmir Solidarity Day is very significant to reiterate complete solidarity with the people of Jammu & Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for freedom and to achieve their globally acknowledged right to self-determination", said Chairman National Events Organizing Committee and Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch.

Amjad Iqbal after chairing a meeting of the local civil society including heads of various nation-building institutions here at the DC offices complex here.

He said that the day is most valuable for the Kashmiri people inhibiting either side of the line of control and rest of the world.

Amjad Iqbal said the Kashmir Solidarity is a very crucial day in the life of Kashmiris which was known as the land of beauty" to renew the bondage of long and deep-rooted love and affection by the people and the government of Pakistan The meeting was attended by SSP Mirpur Raja Irfan Salim, Assistant Commissioner Abdul Qadir, Medical Superintendent Mirpur Div. Headquarters Hospital Dr Amer Aziz, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain, Divisional Information Officer Javeid Mallick and others.

The meeting was told that the human chain at all six bridges connecting Pakistan with Azad Jammu Kashmir including Mangla bridge � gateway to this part of Azad Jammu Kashmir State at 09.45 a.m. was the hallmark of the Kashmir Solidarity day and attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life both from Azad Jammu Kashmir and the adjoining Jhelum district of Punjab to be followed by a colorful function at the Mangla bridge.