Kashmir solidarity day marked at school

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :In connection with Kashmir day observance, an event was organised at a private school, here on Friday.

Students and teachers of the school expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, and vowed to continue supporting freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

They said whole Pakistani nation was standing with the oppressed Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Chief Executive Officer of the school, Saira Waseem, said that the people of Pakistan could not remain silent over Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris.

She expressed the hope that one day, the people of occupied Kashmir would get independence from India.

Principal Madeeha Anwar said that Kashimiri people have brought the issue to mainstream by offering sacrifices in their ongoing struggle. She said that by holding the event, the school children had sent the message that they were also be standing shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the schoolchildren presented a tableau in which plight of Kashmiri people was portrayed.

A walk was also organised wherein students were carrying placards inscribed with pro-Kashmir slogans.