UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Marked At School

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 07:31 PM

Kashmir solidarity day marked at school

In connection with Kashmir day observance, an event was organised at a private school, here on Friday

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :In connection with Kashmir day observance, an event was organised at a private school, here on Friday.

Students and teachers of the school expressing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren, and vowed to continue supporting freedom struggle of Kashmiris.

They said whole Pakistani nation was standing with the oppressed Kashmiris in their struggle for right to self-determination.

Chief Executive Officer of the school, Saira Waseem, said that the people of Pakistan could not remain silent over Indian atrocities against the innocent Kashmiris.

She expressed the hope that one day, the people of occupied Kashmir would get independence from India.

Principal Madeeha Anwar said that Kashimiri people have brought the issue to mainstream by offering sacrifices in their ongoing struggle. She said that by holding the event, the school children had sent the message that they were also be standing shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people.

Earlier, the schoolchildren presented a tableau in which plight of Kashmiri people was portrayed.

A walk was also organised wherein students were carrying placards inscribed with pro-Kashmir slogans.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Independence Event From

Recent Stories

1 in 3 Pakistanis do not think revoking the consti ..

3 minutes ago

Shazad Dada elected President of OICCI – the lar ..

11 minutes ago

Snooker's China Open postponed due to coronavirus ..

4 minutes ago

Two First Cases of New Deadly Coronavirus Register ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Lower House to Delay Visit to China From M ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police recover 20 stolen vehicles, over ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.