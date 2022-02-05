UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Marked In Shaheed Benazirabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 05:31 PM

Kashmir Solidarity day marked in Shaheed Benazirabad

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with national enthusiasm at District Shaheed Benazirabad in order to attract the attention of world community towards atrocities of usurper Indian forces and showing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and sisters

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with national enthusiasm at District Shaheed Benazirabad in order to attract the attention of world community towards atrocities of usurper Indian forces and showing solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and sisters.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar led a rally from the DC office to Nawabshah Press Club. The rally was participated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi, District education Office Qurban Ali Rahu, Assistant Director HM Khoja library Mir Khan Zardari, Qazi Abdul Waheed Kerio, officials and staff of departments of Police, Health, Social Welfare, Information, teachers and students in large numbers, representatives of NGOs and citizens.

The rally participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with "Kashmir would become Pakistan" "Hindustan Murdabad" and other slogans.

Talking to media persons at the concluding of the rally, the Deputy Commissioner said that the people of Kashmir have given great sacrifices to achieve their rights that would not go in waste.

He said that the people of Pakistan would continue their struggle for the freedom of Kashmiri brothers.

He said that in spite of observing Kashmir Day for one day, let us continue our struggle throughout the years and raise our voice for them so that the United Nations shall act against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris and help them in achieving their legitimate right to freedom. Earlier, a one-minute silence was observed to express solidarity with people of Kashmir. On the other hand in all tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed and rally were taken out led by Assistant Commissioners while score of rallies were taken out by citizens and social welfare organizations in other parts and towns of the district.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Asif Ali Zardari World Police United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Education Nawabshah Media All From

Recent Stories

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

TMA Gambit observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

20 minutes ago
 Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually o ..

Kashmiri people through struggle will eventually obtain right to self-determinat ..

20 minutes ago
 Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner ..

Nation stands by oppressed Kashmiris: Commissioner

21 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

22 minutes ago
 KPCTA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmi ..

KPCTA hold rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

46 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mulick for free and fair referendum in Kas ..

Mushaal Mulick for free and fair referendum in Kashmir under UN

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>