Kashmir Solidarity Day observed

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:48 PM

On the directions of the Punjab government, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Friday

Different programmes including rallies, walks, seminars were held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

Different programmes including rallies, walks, seminars were held to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

The district administration and District education Authority jointly organised a protest rally and made a human chain at eight bazaars of the Clock Tower.

The protest rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali. ADCG Mian Aftab Ahmad, CEO DEA Ali Ahmad Siyan, Principal MC Higher Secondary school Rao Iqbal, Akhtar Butt, head teachers, teachers, traders, representatives of civil society and a large number of students participated in human chain and protest rally.

They were carrying Pakistani and AJK flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans of Kashmir solidarity and against India.

Addressing the rally, the deputy commissioner said that every citizen of Pakistan stands with Kashmir brethren and they would not be left alone in the time of difficulties.

CEO DEA said that due to brutal step of India, people of Indian occupied Kashmir were facing shortage of basic necessities such as food and medicines and these are serious violations of human rights.

