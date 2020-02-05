Kashmir Solidarity day observed

Kashmir Solidarity day has been observed in Pakistan and all over the world

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) Kashmir Solidarity day has been observed in Pakistan and all over the world.According to media reports, Pakistanis observed solidarity day to express solidarity with Kashmiris across the world and Pakistan while chains were made with human hands on all important bridges connecting Azad Kashmir and Pakistan.This year Kashmir solidarity day was observed beyond routine due to elimination of Kashmir special status and lock down from several months.

Commemorative stamps were issued on this day and public holiday was declared in Pakistan on 05 February.According to notification issued from Ministry of interior one minute silence was made at 10am in Pakistan.Provincial chief Ministers from all provinces addressed the rallies in provincial capitals while rallies were staged in every district .

Pakistanis while in country and abroad expressed complete solidarity through events with Kashmiris.

On the other hand protest rallies were also taken out across the world including Pakistan against Indian Army and Indian brutality and also tribute was paid to Kashmiris mothers , sisters and brothers against Indian forces brutalities.Central ceremony of Kashmir solidarity day was held in Muzaffarabad while signature camps were also set up on different places for solidarity with Kashmir.On solidarity day Prime Minster of Azad Raja Farooq Haider gave message to India that it should desist from perpetrating its nefarious designs while United Nation resolutions have not grown old due to Indian unilateral steps.People staged a protest before Punjab Assembly against United Nation silence and Indian army brutalities .Mohammad Mian Somroo said while addressing a rally that this is worst violation of human rights in 21st centaury to keep Kashmiris under siege by Indian troops while imposing curfew from 185 days .