Kashmir Solidarity Day observed across country with renewed pledges

(@FahadShabbir)

The entire nation on Wednesday expressed solidarity with brethren in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) with a renewed pledge to stand by them in the hour of turmoil and awaken the world conscience against the worst form of subjugation and violation of human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The entire nation on Wednesday expressed solidarity with brethren in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K) with a renewed pledge to stand by them in the hour of turmoil and awaken the world conscience against the worst form of subjugation and violation of human rights.

Protests, rallies and programs were held across the country to support the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination where the participants reiterated political, moral and diplomatic support of Kashmiris from Indian yoke.

One minute silence was observed at 1000 hours to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom struggle across the country including Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world towards Indian tyrannies against innocent Kashmiris.

Pakistan Post had issued a special commemorative Postage Stamp to mark the Day with strong message "We Stand with Kashmir".

Posters highlighting the plight of besieged Kashmiris were displayed across the country including airports, railways stations and national highways.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had broadcast a special message and documentary in its selected flights to highlight the Kashmir cause and plight of the people of IoJ&K.

The Day also remained a top trend on social media and thousands of the users of twitter, Facebook and Instagram paid tributes to Kashmiris.

Human chains were formed at Kohala, Mangla, Barar Kot, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi reiterating the strong resolve to continue raising the issue of Jammu & Kashmir at every available fora, said India's illegal actions of August 5 had further strengthened the bonds between the people of IoJ&K and Pakistan.

"The Government and the people of Pakistan will continue to extend their political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people until getting their legitimate right to self-determination as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions," the president said in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day said Indian premier Narendra Modi had committed a 'fatal blunder' with his illegal and unilateral steps over the internationally recognized Kashmir dispute, which would ultimately pave the way for freedom of IoJ&K.

"If Modi could not step back his policies of racism and nationalism in the form of Hindutva would wreck havoc upon India," the premier added.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while participating in a rally held here in connection with the day submitted a memorandum to resident representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), seeking international community's intervention to stop Indian brutalities against Kashmiri women and children.

Governors, Chief Ministers, parliamentarians, armed forces chief were also issued messages to express solidarity with the people of IoJ&K.

Mishal Malik, the wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik thanked Pakistan government for its "unconditional and unflinching support" to the political movement of the people of IoJ&K for their right to self-determination.

They expressed Pakistan's unflinching support to Kashmiris, saying that people of the occupied valley had rendered sacrifices for their right to self determination since last seven decades that would not go in vein.

Pakistan Army is fully alive to the sanctity of Jammu & Kashmir and will remain fully ready to perform its part in line with our national duty for Kashmir cause.

Apart from the country hundreds of New York's yellow taxis displaying "Free Kashmir" signs appeared on the streets and avenues of America's most populous city to express support for Kashmiris and for the exercise of their UN-pledged right to self-determination.