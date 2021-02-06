Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Pakistan Embassy, Tokyo

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed at the Chancery of Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo on February 5, Friday, to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and condemn Indian forces' atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

A broad cross section of Japanese society comprising academics, journalists, think tanks, business persons, and members of Pakistan community were in attendance, said the information made available to APP here.

Messages of the President and Prime Minister in support of the Kashmir cause were read out. The National Anthem of Azad Jammu & Kashmir along with our National Anthem was played on the occasion. Members of the Pakistan Community also made speeches in support of our Kashmiri brethren. Earlier in the day, Pakistan Community members with banners and placards in hand marched towards the UN Representative Office in Tokyo and submitted a resolution on behalf of the "Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan" reminding the United Nations of its pledge made to the people of Kashmir accepting their right of self determination.

Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad in his key-note address shed light on India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019 and emphasized that despite turning Kashmir into a large prison, India has not been able to dampen the determined spirit of the freedom loving Kashmiri people. He enumerated the steps taken by the government of Pakistan at various international forums to highlight India's unacceptable actions and gross human rights violations.

He acknowledged the concerns raised by International community, human rights organizations, media and civil society on the continuing gross human rights violations and their condemnation of Indian unconcealed brutalities in IIOJK.

The Ambassador concluded his speech by reaffirming Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, promised to them by the international community through numerous UNSC Resolutions.

The Ambassador also presented a letter of appreciation to Shahid Majeed, Chairman, Kashmir Solidarity Forum, Japan for his contribution towards highlighting the Kashmir cause in Japan.

Earlier, a webinar on Kashmir issue was also held at the Embassy. The event was attended by representatives of Japanese media, Kashmiri activists in Japan, and the spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Journalists Association from Srinagar.

A photographic exhibition was organized by the Embassy to highlight the continuing torture and brutal repression carried out by the Indian Occupied forces in IIOJK.

Members of the Pakistani community and Kashmiri Diaspora also held a strong protest in front of the Indian Embassy to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day and strongly agitated against the unprecedented gross human rights violations in IIOJK by Indian security forces.