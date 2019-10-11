Kashmir solidarity day observed in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directions of Punjab Government 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' was observed here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) -:On the directions of Punjab Government 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' was observed here on Friday.

Different programs including rallies, walks seminars were held to show the solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

The district administration and District Education Authority jointly organized a protest rally and made human chain at eight bazars of clock tower.

The protest rally was headed by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi. CEO DEA Ali Ahmad Siyan, Principal Mc Higher Secondary school Rao Iqbal, Akhtar Butt, Head teachers, teachers and a large number of students were participated in human chain and protest rally.

They were carrying Pakistani and AJK flags, banners and placards inscribed slogans of Kashmir solidarity and against India.

Talking to the students, Deputy Commissioner said that every citizen of Pakistan stands with Kashmiri brethren and they would not be kept alone in the time of difficulties.

CEO education said due to the brutal step of the India, the people of Indian occupied Kashmir were facing shortage of basic human necessities such as food and medicines and these are serious violation of human rights.

He said that the moral and diplomatic support would continue to Kashmiri brethren.

Earlier, special prayer was also offered after the Fajar prayers in the different mosques for the success of Kashmiri brethren.

During the Juma tul Mubarik congregations, the religious leaders also highlighted Indian brutality in held Kashmir.