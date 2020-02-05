Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Faisalabad

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed throughout the district here on Wednesday with national enthusiasm and determination to extend full support for the Kashmiri people for their independence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed throughout the district here on Wednesday with national enthusiasm and determination to extend full support for the Kashmiri people for their independence.

The day started with special prayers in mosques for the departed souls of martyrs of Kashmir.

Various programs and event were held to show the solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren by the citizens of Faisalabad.

Various political, religious, social, traders and other organizations held seminars, walks, rallies, conferences and other programs to highlight the Kashmir issue and to condemn the aggressions of Indian forces in held Kashmir.

The City District Government arranged Kashmir Solidarity rally here Wednesday. Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali led the rally while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Raja Riffat Mukhtar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and parliamentarians Sheikh Khurram Shehzad, Chaudhary Lateef Nazar and Shakeel Shahid were also present.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Fazal-e-Rabbi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Umar Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad DO Special Education Chaudhary Abdul Hameed also participated in the rally in addition to a large number of officers and officials of various government departments and representatives of civil society and NGOs.

The participants holding banners and placards marched on various city roads from Zila Council Chowk to Katchery Bazaar and chanted slogans against the atrocities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that the Kashmir was integral part of Pakistan and people of Pakistan have stood with the Kashmiri and moral diplomatic support would continue for the Kashmiris.

He said Kashmiri people were struggling for the last 7 decades to get freedom and they had rendered a lot of sacrifices in this struggle.

He said that the independence was the right of occupied Kashmiri people and the hearts of Pakistani people were beating with the Kashmiri brethren.

The parliamentarians saluted the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs and said that their blood would not go waste and the Kashmiri brethren would embrace with the independence very soon.

They condemned the atrocities and cruelties of the Indian army with innocent Kashmiris and demanded the world organizations for taking notice of violation of human rights.