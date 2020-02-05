Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in GB

Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the Gilgit Baltistan to express the whole-hearted support to Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed across the Gilgit Baltistan to express the whole-hearted support to Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination under the United Nations resolutions.

Human chains were made at Itehad Chowk Gilgit and other points to show complete solidarity with Kashmiri people.

In Gilgit, main rally was taken out in the headship of Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan, which started from Kalma Chowk and culminated at Itehad Chowk Gilgit.

On the occasion, CM GB urged the international community and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He said that India should welcome international observers in Occupied Kashmir if it has nothing to hide. He further added that Muslim Ummah, and human rights organizations to play their role in stopping the bloodshed in Occupied Kashmir at the hands of Indian forces.

Chief Minister said that "we are foreseeing a resolution of Kashmir issue as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Indian brutalities are being exposed before the world despite tough restrictions on media in the held territory.

" Another main rally was also brought out from Central Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Secretariat Jutial Gilgit headed by General Secretary PTI GB Fathullah Khan.

On the occasion, Fathullah Khan strongly condemned the Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris just struggling for their right to self determination.

He appealed international community to take serious notice of Indian state terrorism in the occupied valley and play its due role for resolving longstanding Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

A human hands chain was also made on the occasion .

Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed with national zeal and fervour in Baltistan region if Gilgit Baltistan.

In Skardu, main rally was taken out from Hameed Garh Chowk to Yaadgar-e-Shuhada Skardu.

Leaders from different political parties addressed the rally and condemned the Indian brutalities in the held territory.

A rally was also organized in Chilas, district Diamer to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.