Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, the Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in Larkana, including Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people struggling for the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination and have facing unprecedented atrocities by Indian forces.

Special prayers for the success of the movement of Kashmiri liberation were also offered for the solidarity, integrity and unity and prosperity of the country and Muslim Ummah.

On this occasion, the participants of the rallies observed one minute's silence.

Marking the occasion, schools, colleges, all the government, semi-government offices, in all towns remained closed.

While processions were taken out by political and religious parties, minority community, social and cultural organizations, to condemn the Indian atrocities against the people of the held Kashmir and urged Indian government to give the Kashmiris the right of self-determination.

The rallies were participated by young generation included children, students, and scouts in all the talukas of all the five districts of Larkana.

Radio Pakistan Larkana and private radio channels broadcast special programmes, to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day with great zeal and highlighting the importance of the Day.

In Larkana city, a big public protest rally was taken out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary School to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, jointly led by the Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) Muhammad Aslam Shaikh, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Imdad Ali Abro, District education Officer (Secondary) Aktar Hussain Korejo.

People from all walks of life, including officers, trader's community, school students, boy scouts, workers of political parties, social workers, citizens and others participated in the rally.

They paid glowing tributes to Kashmiris for their great sacrifices they have rendered for the liberation of their motherland.