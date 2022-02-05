Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Lower Dir

(@FahadShabbir)

LOWER DIR, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) ::District Administration Lower Dir Saturday held a ceremony to highlight ongoing brutalities of Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K).

The ceremony held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dir, Abdul Wali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Taimergara, Rescue 1122 workers, students, civil society members and officials of education, sports, health and police department.

Participants were holding placards to highlight the suppression and cruelties of Indian forces against innocent people in Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers reaffirmed their resolve to support Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination and said cause of oppressed people living in occupied valley would be supported at every available forum.

They paid tributes to sacrifices of Kashmir people and said that the day would dawn when Kashmiris would get freedom to decide their own destiny. They said that world community should also take notice of the human rights violation in Kashmir valley.

Later, a walk was held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day that started from District Assembly Hall and culminated at Blambat Chowk. The walk was participated by large number of people belonging to cross section of society.