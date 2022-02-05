UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Lower Dir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2022 | 02:35 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Lower Dir

District Administration Lower Dir Saturday held a ceremony to highlight ongoing brutalities of Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K)

LOWER DIR, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) ::District Administration Lower Dir Saturday held a ceremony to highlight ongoing brutalities of Indian forces in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJ&K).

The ceremony held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dir, Abdul Wali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Taimergara, Rescue 1122 workers, students, civil society members and officials of education, sports, health and police department.

Participants were holding placards to highlight the suppression and cruelties of Indian forces against innocent people in Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers reaffirmed their resolve to support Kashmiris in their struggle to get right of self determination and said cause of oppressed people living in occupied valley would be supported at every available forum.

They paid tributes to sacrifices of Kashmir people and said that the day would dawn when Kashmiris would get freedom to decide their own destiny. They said that world community should also take notice of the human rights violation in Kashmir valley.

Later, a walk was held in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day that started from District Assembly Hall and culminated at Blambat Chowk. The walk was participated by large number of people belonging to cross section of society.

Related Topics

Assembly India World Police Sports Education Civil Society Jammu Dir Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Time to end human tragedy in Occupied Kashmir: COA ..

Time to end human tragedy in Occupied Kashmir: COAS

14 minutes ago
 Digital entrepreneur Faisal Rana dominated the fie ..

Digital entrepreneur Faisal Rana dominated the field of digital marketing and go ..

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue its unflinching support for K ..

Pakistan to continue its unflinching support for Kashmiris: Ali Amin

58 seconds ago
 IUB to identify factors contributing to Bahawalpur ..

IUB to identify factors contributing to Bahawalpur's poor air quality

1 minute ago
 Event held at Women College to mark Kashmir Solida ..

Event held at Women College to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 minute ago
 Bloomberg's False Reports of Russian Invasion Show ..

Bloomberg's False Reports of Russian Invasion Shows Danger of Aggressive Claims ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>