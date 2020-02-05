UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Naushehro Feroze

Muhammad Irfan 39 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:34 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Naushehro Feroze

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Wednesday with national spirit and a pledge to support Kashmir in their struggle against Indian oppression

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed here on Wednesday with national spirit and a pledge to support Kashmir in their struggle against Indian oppression.

In this connection a rally led by Deputy Commissioner Captain (Rtd) Bilal Shahid Rao, was taken out from DC office to Naushehro Feroze Press Club.

Among others Additional Deputy Commissioner Taashfeen Alam, officers of education, health, police staff and a large number of teachers, students, civil society members participated in the rally.

Meanwhile, a marathon race was also organized in various educational institutions to mark unity with oppressed people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

