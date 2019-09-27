UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In New Zealand

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 06:25 PM

Kashmir solidarity day observed in New Zealand

Kashmiri and Pakistani communities in New Zealand Friday held a protest demonstration outside the Parliament and Indian High Commission against the human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Kashmiri and Pakistani communities in New Zealand Friday held a protest demonstration outside the Parliament and Indian High Commission against the human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In pursuance of decision of Pakistan, the day was being observed in New Zealand as solidarity day with Kashmiris against human rights brutalities by the Indian government, a press release said.

People from all walks of life and from different cities of New Zealand participated in the protest. Members of the New Zealand Parliament (MPs) Deborah Russel and Golriz Ghahraman were also present to show their solidarity with Kashmiris.

The protestors, many of whom were Kashmiris from IoK, shared their experiences and called upon the New Zealand government to ask the Indian authorities to lift the curfew.

A written petition asking Indian government to stop brutalities against Kashmiris signed by more than 3,000 people was also handed over to MP Golriz who also spoke in support of the Kashmiri people.

The protestors later walked to the Indian High Commission and raised slogans like "Free Kashmir' and handed over a memorandum condemning Indian brutalities in Kashmir to the representatives of the High Commission.

Another protest demonstration was also carried out today in Christchurch.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest Parliament Christchurch All From Government New Zealand

Recent Stories

Second ODI rescheduled for Monday

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Missile Firings In Nor ..

21 minutes ago

Vehicle lifters' gang busted, five vehicles recove ..

2 seconds ago

University of Sindh Quality Enhancement Cell ponde ..

4 seconds ago

Bishop Daniel calls on Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar ..

6 seconds ago

Boy drowned in river Sutlej

8 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.