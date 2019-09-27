Kashmir solidarity day observed in New Zealand

Kashmiri and Pakistani communities in New Zealand Friday held a protest demonstration outside the Parliament and Indian High Commission against the human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Kashmiri and Pakistani communities in New Zealand Friday held a protest demonstration outside the Parliament and Indian High Commission against the human right violations in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK).

In pursuance of decision of Pakistan, the day was being observed in New Zealand as solidarity day with Kashmiris against human rights brutalities by the Indian government, a press release said.

People from all walks of life and from different cities of New Zealand participated in the protest. Members of the New Zealand Parliament (MPs) Deborah Russel and Golriz Ghahraman were also present to show their solidarity with Kashmiris.

The protestors, many of whom were Kashmiris from IoK, shared their experiences and called upon the New Zealand government to ask the Indian authorities to lift the curfew.

A written petition asking Indian government to stop brutalities against Kashmiris signed by more than 3,000 people was also handed over to MP Golriz who also spoke in support of the Kashmiri people.

The protestors later walked to the Indian High Commission and raised slogans like "Free Kashmir' and handed over a memorandum condemning Indian brutalities in Kashmir to the representatives of the High Commission.

Another protest demonstration was also carried out today in Christchurch.