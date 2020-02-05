UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Northern Sindh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:11 PM

People of northern Sindh observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday to highlight the Kashmir cause and the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute as per their aspirations

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :People of northern Sindh observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Wednesday to highlight the Kashmir cause and the need for resolution of the longstanding dispute as per their aspirations.

The day dawned with special prayers at mosques for the freedom of Kashmiri people and their emancipation from Indian subjugation. One-minute silence was observed to pay tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs.

Human chains at Municipal Stadium Sukkur where Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adil Taswar, Mayor Arslan Shaikh, Deputy Mayor Tariq Chuhan, SSP Irfan Samo and other elected representatives including officers, children were also present while and other points were formed.

Rallies, functions and seminars were held at Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Jacobabad and other districts of the northern Sindh to highlight the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir and different aspects of the dispute.

These events were also aimed at drawing attention of the world community towards the plight of the people in the occupiedterritory. Local FM channels broadcast special programmes featuring different dimensions of the issue.

