Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Shaheed Benazir Abad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with national spirit and enthusiasm in District Shaheed Benazirabad like the rest of the country with a pledge to continue struggle for Kashmir's freedom.

In this connection the main rally led by Additional Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Pervaiz Ahmed Baloch commenced from District Council High school and after marching city roads ended at Press Club. The rally was participated by large number of officials of all government departments, teachers, members of civil society and citizens.

Addressing the participants at the end of the rally, Additional Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Baloch said that our struggle would continue till the independence of Kashmir and the people of Pakistan stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri brothers.

He said Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Junaid Hameed Samo said that the officials and civil society representatives reiterate their solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for right of self determination. The rally participants raised slogans in favour of Kashmiri brothers.

Kashmir Solidarity Day was also observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University and students and staff expressed their support for the people of Kashmir. Jamaat Islami also organized a rally and participants raised slogans for the implementation of United Nation Resolution adopted decades before.