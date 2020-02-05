Kashmir solidarity day observed in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

The people observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and fervor in Sialkot district, peacefully here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :-The people observed the Kashmir Solidarity Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and fervor in Sialkot district, peacefully here on Wednesday. The people expressed complete solidarity with the depressed people of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir against the human rights violations, genocide and custodial killings of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army there in the Held Valley.

Meanwhile, almost all the political and religious parties, NGOs and civil society organizations took out the rallies in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur, Chawinda, Badiana, Zafarwal, Shakargarh, Narowal and surrounding areas to mark the importance of the Day.

In city, the local Kashmiri people expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and said that the early peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute has now become vital for ensuring sustainable peace in the Indo-Pak Sub Continent.