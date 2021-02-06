UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Day Observed In Upper Chitral

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:42 PM

The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in District Headquarters Upper Chitral with people from different walks of life participated in the walk to express solidarity with Kashmirir brethren

CHITRAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) The Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed in District Headquarters Upper Chitral with people from different walks of life participated in the walk to express solidarity with Kashmirir brethren.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Muhammad Irfan-u-din, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Adnan, Sub divisional Police Officer, Muhai-ud-din, MS Category D Hospital Booni Dr. Farman, ADO (F) Rehmat Ali, ADO (M) Upper Chitral Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Incharge Category D Hospital Booni Dr. Qaisar, representatives of TMA, teachers, students and large number of people from different walk of life participated in the programme.

ADC Muhammad Irfan-u-din and AC Shah Adnan, addressed the rally participants and said that Pakistani nations stands in solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

They strongly condemned the Indian fascist oppression against Kashmiri peoples.

The speakers urged the world community not to remain silent on Indian state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and they must force India to stop use of pellet guns in IIOJ&K and should implement UN resolutions on Kashmir.

They said that Pakistan stands with Kashmir brethren till their independence. The speakers also paid rich tribute to Kashmiri martyrs and said Pakistan can't remain silent on Indian atrocities on Kashmiris. The participants of the rally also chanted slogans including 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' and Kashmir and Pakistan are inseparable.

