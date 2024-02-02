Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 5

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) In observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a poignant rally is set to commence from Commissioner Complex Mirpurkhas on February 5 at 10 am.

The Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas, Dr Rashid Masood, has fervently directed all officers to actively participate in the rally alongside their staff, showcasing unwavering solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

This collective demonstration aims to emphasize the community's support for the just cause of the Kashmiri people and raise awareness about their struggles for freedom and justice.

