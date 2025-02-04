- Home
Kashmir Solidarity Day Stands As A Vivid Manifestation Of The Everlasting, Invincible Bond Between Pakistan And Kashmir:
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:47 PM
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and Prime Minister Chudhary Anwar ul Haq have said that Kashmir Solidarity Day, being celebrated for several decades, was a vivid manifestation of an everlasting social, cultural, and religious bond between the people of Kashmir and Pakistan
In their separate messages released on Tuesday on the eve of Feb. 5 Kashmir Day, they said that the government and people of the liberated territory would continue their all-out support to the Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle until they achieve their freedom from India.
Referring to Pakistan’s continuous support for Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle, the two leaders said, “Pakistan and its people have supported the Kashmiri people through every thick and thin.”
In his message, the AJK president, while denouncing India's relentless suppression of political and human rights in occupied Kashmir, demanded that the United Nations play its due role to stop the bloodshed and violence in the restive region.
He also urged the UN to pressure India to implement the UNSC resolutions that call for holding a plebiscite in the region.
Praising the Kashmiri people for their resilience and courage, Barrister Chaudhry said that the Kashmiri people have stood their ground with courage and did not move back even an inch from their motto.
The AJK president said that the Kashmiri people consider the state of Jammu and Kashmir as an indivisible entity. Stressing the need for resolving the Kashmir issue in line with the UNSC’s resolutions, the president said that it was imperative to resolve the long-standing conflict in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.
In his message, the AJK premier said that the celebration of Kashmir Day reflects the Pakistanis and Kashmiris' unwavering commitment and resolve to stand shoulder to shoulder with their oppressed Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for freedom.
Anwaar ul Haq said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region while India was hell-bent on destroying peace by sponsoring terrorism in the region.“The extremist actions of the Indian government have threatened the peace of the region,” he added.
