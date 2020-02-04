Kashmir Solidarity day to be observe in Hazara Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :To send a strong message of support for Muslims of Indian Held Kashmir and to commemorate their sacrifices for the right of self-determination, like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day would be observed in all over Hazara division on 5th of February where rallies and public gatherings would be organized.

In Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra and other cities and towns of Hazara region public transporters have placed banners for the support of Kashmiri's right of self-determination, illegal Indian occupation on Kashmir and against the brutalities of occupied forces in held Kashmir.

While talking to APP Mohaz Gul a social activist said that by observing Kashmir Day we want to raise the voice against Indian atrocities and to inform the world, aware our youth and to ensure the people of Indian held Kashmir that were are with them.

He further said that we would organize seminars, lectures in educational institutions, a competition of national anthems and rallies in different parts of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Havelian and Haripur.

Mohaz Gul stated that during more than six months the Indian occupational forces have besieged the Kashmiri people, they have converted the heaven on earth to a living hell, in the prevailing situation we all need to stand with the Kashmiris.

From district Mansehra, different rallies would reach the bordering town of Hazara with Kashmir Ghari Habeebullah where they would make a human chain to show solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Following the directives of Commissioner Hazara Syed Zaheer ul islam posters and banners have been placed on major buildings, roads and chowks in major cities of the region to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.