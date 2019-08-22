Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observe on Aug 23

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday on the special directives of Punjab Government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday on the special directives of Punjab Government

In this regard, a human-hand chain will be made to express solidarity at Clock Tower Chowk on Friday under the aegis of the district administration.

Commissioner, deputy commissioner, parliamentarian, officer, traders, lawyers, journalists, NGOs and people from all walks of life will participate.