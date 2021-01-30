Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in befitting manner on Feb 5

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Saturday said that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in Bahawalpur Divison in a befitting manner on February 5 and various events will be held across the division to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sister

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal Saturday said that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed in Bahawalpur Divison in a befitting manner on February 5 and various events will be held across the division to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

He said that various events will be organized with aim of highlighting the atrocities of Indian occupying forces in Kashmir and apprise world community about the crimes against human rights being committed in the occupied valley.

He said that one-minute silence will be observed at 10 am on February 5 and a chain of human hands will be formed to express solidarity.

He said that speech and essay writing competitions will be held at schools.

Commissioner said that documentaries on Kashmir issue will be played at public places and photo exhibitions will also be held to display the sufferings of Kashmiris.

The district administrations of all the three districts have been issued instructions in this regard, he added.