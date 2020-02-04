Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in Larkana Region

The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Wednesday in a befitting manner across the division for which arrangements have been finalized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Wednesday in a befitting manner across the division for which arrangements have been finalized.

It would thus confidently give an impression to the world that the whole nation is one and united and is fully committed to the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

The Radio Pakistan Larkana also telecast special programmes in this connection.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the Mosques, coupled with offering of Fateha for the martyrs of Kashmir and for the early success of Kashmir liberation movement.

In connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the district administration will also arrange different programmes.

In Larkana, a rally will be taken-out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana at 10am. Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation Khair Muhammad Shaikh along-with Director School education Larkana, and officers of different departments will participate.

Elected representatives, representatives from NGOs, teachers and students including people from various walks of life will largely participate.

Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation Muhammad Aslam Shaikh has appealed the citizens to participate in the Kashmir day rally and express their solidarity with Kashmiri brethren with their full strength.

A photo exhibition will also be arranged at Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, Larkana. The debates and speeches will also be held at various schools and colleges in the district.

Chairmen of Municipal Committees and Town committees of Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Mirokhan, Warah and Nasirabad will also lead the rallies in their respective areas to mark the Day.

Posters/banners containing slogans indicating commitment to the cause of Kashmir will also be displayed throughout the Larkana and Shahdadkot districts.

The Municipal Officers and Chairmen of the Union committees and union councils of the both districts will also lead the procession/rallies/walks at union council level in this regard.

Sindh sports department Larkana also organized various sports/games events for boys and girls will be held at M.A.Khuhro Sports Complex Larkana and Municipal Stadium Larkana in order to mark the Day.

Meanwhile, a number of social and political organizations took outrallies and organized meetings in order to assert moral support to the people of Held- Jammu and Kashmir.