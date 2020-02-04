UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed In Larkana Region

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:28 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed in Larkana Region

The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Wednesday in a befitting manner across the division for which arrangements have been finalized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Wednesday in a befitting manner across the division for which arrangements have been finalized.

It would thus confidently give an impression to the world that the whole nation is one and united and is fully committed to the freedom struggle of the people of Kashmir.

The Radio Pakistan Larkana also telecast special programmes in this connection.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the Mosques, coupled with offering of Fateha for the martyrs of Kashmir and for the early success of Kashmir liberation movement.

In connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day, the district administration will also arrange different programmes.

In Larkana, a rally will be taken-out from Government Pilot Higher Secondary school Larkana at 10am. Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation Khair Muhammad Shaikh along-with Director School education Larkana, and officers of different departments will participate.

Elected representatives, representatives from NGOs, teachers and students including people from various walks of life will largely participate.

Mayor Larkana Municipal Corporation Muhammad Aslam Shaikh has appealed the citizens to participate in the Kashmir day rally and express their solidarity with Kashmiri brethren with their full strength.

A photo exhibition will also be arranged at Government Pilot Higher Secondary School, Larkana. The debates and speeches will also be held at various schools and colleges in the district.

Chairmen of Municipal Committees and Town committees of Ratodero, Bakrani, Dokri, Kamber, Shahdadkot, Mirokhan, Warah and Nasirabad will also lead the rallies in their respective areas to mark the Day.

Posters/banners containing slogans indicating commitment to the cause of Kashmir will also be displayed throughout the Larkana and Shahdadkot districts.

The Municipal Officers and Chairmen of the Union committees and union councils of the both districts will also lead the procession/rallies/walks at union council level in this regard.

Sindh sports department Larkana also organized various sports/games events for boys and girls will be held at M.A.Khuhro Sports Complex Larkana and Municipal Stadium Larkana in order to mark the Day.

Meanwhile, a number of social and political organizations took outrallies and organized meetings in order to assert moral support to the people of Held- Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Martyrs Shaheed Education Jammu Larkana Lead Nasirabad Bakrani Dokri Ratodero Moral From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

14 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

14 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

14 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

14 minutes ago

KP Chief Minister directs recruitment of local cit ..

52 seconds ago

Dawat-e-Islami delegation calls on Chief Minister ..

53 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.