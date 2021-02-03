Kashmir solidarity day to be observed on Feb 5

(@FahadShabbir)

The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation with the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions

Mandi Bahauddin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday to express wholehearted support of the Pakistani nation with the struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions. In this connection, a meeting of district administration was held here at the DC office on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Basra while presiding over the meeting said that the day would be observed with national fervor to draw the attention of the world towards human rights violation and unending lockdown in Kashmir.

He said the main function would be held at 10 am at Municipal Committee hall,Pakistan and Kashmir flags would hoist,one minute silence will be observed,besides government officials, members of civil society, representatives from local NGOs including Ex-Servicemen Society would participate in the function.

Different events including seminars, solidarity walks, sports competitions, debate competitions would be held across all the three tehsils to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Billboards, Pena flex, and banners inscribed with slogans and highlighting the plight of innocent Kashmiris would be displayed on vantage points at the railway station, transport stands,chowks etc.

District Information officer was directed to liaise with electronic, press, and social media to provide coverage to the events in order to deliver a strong message to the world.