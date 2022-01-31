Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Feb 5

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that people of Jammu and Kashmir were waiting for effective, political, diplomatic and practical measures from governments for liberation from Indian occupation.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that February 5 (Kashmir Solidarity Day) had become an important day in the history of Kashmir. "On this day, 220 million people of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and Diaspora around the world will commemorate to express Solidarity with the oppressed and subjugated people of Occupied Kashmir", Ghazali maintained.

He appealed to the people to observe February 5 this year as renewed commitment to take all possible measures to liberate the occupied state from the illegal military occupation of India before long.

He reiterated that people of Kashmiri people seek freedom, right to self-determination and justice according to UN resolutions. "The entire state has been under strict military siege for the last 911 days", he added.

Ghazali appealed to the people to play their individual and collective role for the liberation of the occupied state from Indian military occupation as their religious duty.

He appealed to the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir to try to awaken the conscience of the United Nations by waving "Placards of Right to Self-Determination" in support of the independence of the Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day.