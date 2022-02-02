UrduPoint.com

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 03:13 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Saturday

Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Saturday, February 5 with national zeal and zest to express the complete solidarity with Kashmiri people

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Saturday, February 5 with national zeal and zest to express the complete solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The day will dawn with special prayers almost in all mosques of the city where the participants will pray for early freedom of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

Quran Khawani will also be held after Fajr prayers where participants will also offer 'Fateha' for the souls of martyrs of Kashmir struggle.

Meanwhile, a special function will be organized at 10:30 a.m. on the day in Nazira Pakistan Hall Narwala Chowk where Provincial Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro will grace the occasion as a chief guest.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shehzad will preside over the event while Member National Assembly (MNA) Sheikh Khurram Shehzad and President District BarAssociation (DBA) Chaudhry Bilal Ashraf Basra will attend it as guests of honor,a spokesman of local administration said on Wednesday.

