Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed On September 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 03:39 PM

Kashmir Day will be observed on Friday (September 27) across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir, who are under siege for the last several weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Kashmir Day will be observed on Friday (September 27) across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir, who are under siege for the last several weeks.

The day is being marked to expose the Indian blatant human rights' violations in the occupied valley and draw the world attention towards the plight of Kashmiri people.

A meeting to look into the preparations has been held in the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Balistan to observe the day.

The meeting was chaired by the Additional Secretary of the ministry Ejaz Ahmed Khan.

The meeting was attended by officials of ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Foreign Affairs, Press Information Department (PID), Kashmir Committee, Capital Deployment Authority (CDA), PEMRA, Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan, PNCA, Azad Kashmir and GB councils.

The official apprised the committee about their responsibilities for observing solidarity day.

The participants assured the committee for taking steps to observe the day in a benefiting manner.

