Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with national spirit on Feb 5

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day would also be observed here with national spirit on Feb 5 (Wednesday).

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner office on Tuesday, a big rally led by Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao, will be taken out from DC office to Press Club at 10 am.

A large number of government officers, staff, teachers of educational institutions, students, civil society activists and citizens will participate in the rally.

Meanwhile officers of Municipal, town committees and other departments were also asked to organize various programmes, rallies and awareness programmes to mark solidarity with Kashmir.