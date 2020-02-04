UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Day To Be Observed With National Spirit On Feb 5

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:27 PM

Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with national spirit on Feb 5

Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day would also be observed here with national spirit on Feb 5 (Wednesday).

NAUSHEHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Solidarity Day would also be observed here with national spirit on Feb 5 (Wednesday).

According to a notification issued by the deputy commissioner office on Tuesday, a big rally led by Deputy Commissioner Captain Bilal Shahid Rao, will be taken out from DC office to Press Club at 10 am.

A large number of government officers, staff, teachers of educational institutions, students, civil society activists and citizens will participate in the rally.

Meanwhile officers of Municipal, town committees and other departments were also asked to organize various programmes, rallies and awareness programmes to mark solidarity with Kashmir.

Related Topics

Civil Society From Government

Recent Stories

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

14 minutes ago

Chinese media praise UAE’s support to China amid ..

14 minutes ago

UVAS observed Kashmir Solidarity Day

18 minutes ago

OIC Delegation Concludes Mission to the Philippine ..

18 minutes ago

Outcomes of the 57th BoG meeting

25 minutes ago

World currently 'not in a pandemic' of China virus ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.