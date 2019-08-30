Kashmir Solidarity Hour observed in the city

Responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing "Kashmir Solidarity Hour" from 12 noon to 12:30 pm, the people belonging across sections of the society here on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir against the atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by the Indian Armed Forces in different areas here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Responding to the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan for observing "Kashmir Solidarity Hour" from 12 noon to 12:30 pm, the people belonging across sections of the society here on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir against the atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) by the Indian Armed Forces in different areas here.

Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani on the day led a rally taken out to express solidarity with the people of IOK against the oppressions of Indian Armed Forces.

The rally was commenced from the Commissioner Office and passing through its route ended at the Quaid-e-Meusam here.

People in large number include students and teachers of school, volunteers of non-governmental organizations and staffers of different private and government departments participated in the rally.

The participants were holding banners, placards inscribed with the slogans in favour of resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

The participants were also holding the flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir in their hands.

They were raising slogans "Kashmir Baneyga Pakistan", "Modi ka Jo Yaar hai - Ghaddar hai Ghaddar", "Pak Army Zindabad".

Meanwhile, the staff of Capital Police Office Karachi observed five-minute silence. Earlier the National Anthem of Pakistan was played to expressed Solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Inspector General of Sindh Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam said that we stand with the people of Kashmir.

He also directed the police officials to ensure protection of the people taking out rallies and processions across Sindh to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Different private and public sector schools, colleges and universities also marked the day with enthusiasm and zeal.

Traffic police Karachi also marked the day by stopping the traffic on the roads at 12:00 and handing over the motorcycle riders with the National flag of Pakistan.

The flags of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were also hoisted at the headquarters and offices of Sindh police in the metropolis.