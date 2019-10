Kashmir solidarity observed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Ulema board Chairman Allama Hafiz Shoaibur Rehman Qasmi on Friday observed Kashmir solidarity day against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Workers of different religious, political and social parties staged protest demonstrations in different cities to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Ulema of different schools of thought passed resolutions against bloodshed of innocent Kashmiris by Indian in the occupied Kashmir.

Processions and rallies were taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiris.