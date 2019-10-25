Kashmir solidarity rallies carry out across GB

Like other parts of the country Kashmir solidarity rallies were carried out across Gilgit-Baltistan to express solidarity with people of held Kashmir

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir solidarity rallies were carried out across Gilgit-Baltistan to express solidarity with people of held Kashmir.

The school children, civil society, district administrations and citizens participated in the rallies brought out in various areas of GB where people were chanting slogans against Indian government and army over committing human rights violations and imposition of curfew in the valley.

A main rally was carried out from Government High School Sir Syed Ahmed Khan here which was attended by hundreds of people including students, teachers, scholars, government officials and representatives of civil society.

The participants of the rally condemned Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmir people and violation of line of control.

Assistant Commissioner Gilgit addressing on the occasion said that Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan and India cannot subdue Kashmiris by use of force.

The participants of rally paid tribute to people of held Kashmir for not bowing before Indian atrocities and expressed resolve to support Kashmiris till their freedom.