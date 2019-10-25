UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Rallies Carry Out Across GB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 07:11 PM

Kashmir solidarity rallies carry out across GB

Like other parts of the country Kashmir solidarity rallies were carried out across Gilgit-Baltistan to express solidarity with people of held Kashmir

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir solidarity rallies were carried out across Gilgit-Baltistan to express solidarity with people of held Kashmir.

The school children, civil society, district administrations and citizens participated in the rallies brought out in various areas of GB where people were chanting slogans against Indian government and army over committing human rights violations and imposition of curfew in the valley.

A main rally was carried out from Government High School Sir Syed Ahmed Khan here which was attended by hundreds of people including students, teachers, scholars, government officials and representatives of civil society.

The participants of the rally condemned Indian atrocities against innocent Kashmir people and violation of line of control.

Assistant Commissioner Gilgit addressing on the occasion said that Kashmir is integral part of Pakistan and India cannot subdue Kashmiris by use of force.

The participants of rally paid tribute to people of held Kashmir for not bowing before Indian atrocities and expressed resolve to support Kashmiris till their freedom.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Line Of Control Civil Society Gilgit Baltistan From Government

Recent Stories

NATO Does Not See Sochi Memorandum on Syria as Lon ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles with Foreign Minister on h ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Hyderabad emphasizes adequate arrange ..

3 minutes ago

Vice Chancellor Sindh University terms teaching an ..

4 minutes ago

Indian ban on Malaysian palm oil opens a window fo ..

8 minutes ago

US Won't Commit Ground Troops to Berlin-Proposed S ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.