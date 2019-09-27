Kashmir solidarity rallies held in Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

Thousands of people, including students, expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in the district on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of people, including students, expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in the district on Friday.

People also offered special prayers in Jumma prayers and took out rallies.

The participants holding national and AJK flags chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The students and teachers of different schools and colleges also staged demonstrations in favour of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students and people gathered at Kutchehry Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.