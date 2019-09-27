UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Rallies Held In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 26 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 08:47 PM

Kashmir solidarity rallies held in Sialkot

Thousands of people, including students, expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in the district on Friday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Thousands of people, including students, expressed solidarity with Kashmiris in the district on Friday.

People also offered special prayers in Jumma prayers and took out rallies.

The participants holding national and AJK flags chanted slogans against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

The students and teachers of different schools and colleges also staged demonstrations in favour of Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, hundreds of students and people gathered at Kutchehry Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

Related Topics

India Azad Jammu And Kashmir

Recent Stories

Guterres urges donors to fill gap in UNRWA&#039;s ..

33 minutes ago

Opposition not on same page about Islamabad's lock ..

28 seconds ago

Lightning claims two lives in Narowal

30 seconds ago

Pakistan's ties with US improving: Foreign Ministe ..

31 seconds ago

One killed, one injured in LPG cylinder blast in F ..

38 seconds ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Friday 27 Sep 2019

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.