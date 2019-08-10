UrduPoint.com
Kashmir Solidarity Rally Held

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:21 PM

The divisional administration on Saturday staged a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and condemn the Indian step to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The divisional administration on Saturday staged a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren and condemn the Indian step to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Khan Niazi, CPO Azhar Akram, MPAs Latif Nazar and Firdous Rai led the rally which started from District Council Chowk and concluded at Hilal e Ahmar Chowk.

The officers of different Federal and provincial departments, traders and scores of people belonging to different walks of life participated in the rally.They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans like 'Kashmir will be part of Pakistan', 'War will continue till freedom of Kashmir'.

The participants also chanted slogans against the India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for injustice being done with Kashmiri people.

Talking to the media, Divisional Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti said, "We are with our Kashmiri brethren and we will continue our unflinching support to them till their freedom.

He strongly condemned the Indian unconstitutional attempt at alternating the demography of Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said that world powers should take notice of the sheer violation of human rights in Indian held Kashmir and atrocities committed by Indian Army against innocent Kashmiri people.

Deputy Commissioner Tariq Niazi and CPO Azhar Akram, MPAs Latif Nazar and Firdous Rai also spoke on the occasion.

More Stories From Kashmir

